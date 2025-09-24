The CCMA’s CareerTalk podcast returned on 19 September for the first episode of our fourth season.

Our guest was Jon Hall, customer experience manager at UK broadband provider Fibrus.

Here’s some key takeaways from Jon’s discussion with our CEO, Leigh.

CX was a blank canvas at Fibrus when Jon joined as the Customer Experience Manager. “I had the autonomy to come and rip up the rule book and go ‘this is the direction we want to go, this is what’s going to drive that customer experience’. Having that blank canvas was a great way to start as we weren’t having to look at legacy problems, issues and ingrained behaviours, which definitely helped. I built a team around me and got some really good, passionate people to assist me which has helped deliver the great results we’ve had – like moving our TrustPoint by a point in just a year.”

“I had the autonomy to come and rip up the rule book and go ‘this is the direction we want to go, this is what’s going to drive that customer experience’. Having that blank canvas was a great way to start as we weren’t having to look at legacy problems, issues and ingrained behaviours, which definitely helped. I built a team around me and got some really good, passionate people to assist me which has helped deliver the great results we’ve had – like moving our TrustPoint by a point in just a year.” Being a people-person is a vital trait for working in customer experience. “I get immense reward from seeing happy people. People who come back and tell us what a great job we’re doing, how we’ve impacted their lives, how we’ve made it easy for them to do something and achieve something. The immense reward you get from that feeling and that feedback from the customers and they tell you what they actually think…that’s what makes me feel so rewarded – when I get to affect those experiences people have.”

Jon has some specific ways of getting customer experience front-and-centre throughout the business. “I try to engrain myself in everything that’s going on in the business and I like to champion a ‘customer clause’ on everything I do. I push my way into meetings where I know something is going to be impacting customers – it gives me the whole overview of what’s happening in the wider business and what everybody else is trying to achieve, and how that impacts the customer experience we’re trying to achieve also. I make myself accessible, I introduce myself to every new person starting in the business and build relationships from the off, sitting in the contact centre and allowing advisors to be able to come to me and ask questions or if they need support.”

“I try to engrain myself in everything that’s going on in the business and I like to champion a ‘customer clause’ on everything I do. I push my way into meetings where I know something is going to be impacting customers – it gives me the whole overview of what’s happening in the wider business and what everybody else is trying to achieve, and how that impacts the customer experience we’re trying to achieve also. I make myself accessible, I introduce myself to every new person starting in the business and build relationships from the off, sitting in the contact centre and allowing advisors to be able to come to me and ask questions or if they need support.” Jon reviews Voice of the Customer feedback daily. “I have so much feedback coming in that if you miss a few days it can be difficult to catch-up and get back under the skin of what’s going on. I like to have 30 minutes a day reading Voice of the Customer feedback – it gives me so much insight and keeps my finger on the pulse of what is happening and how our customers feeling. I like getting into the detail.”

Listen to the episode in full:

Upcoming guests for the series include: