In this episode of CCMA’s CareerTalk podcast, our CEO Leigh Hopwood speaks with James Wilson, Interim Head of Supplier Service Management at Barclays Customer Care.

Leigh talks to James about what a typical day and week looks like as an operations lead for one of the UK’s largest financial services organisations. They discuss James’s career to date, his entry into the industry via NatWest’s contact centre, how he got the opportunity to enter the bank’s Services Leadership Development Programme, and his subsequent elevation into senior management.

James also details the challenge of overseeing vulnerable customer interactions in his current role with Barclays Customer Care, including bereavement calls and the effects this type of interaction has on his colleagues, the customers and himself personally. He discusses the importance of variety in contact centre roles – and an interesting recent project he’s started overseeing at Barclays involving envelopes…

Listen to the episode in full:

  • Kirk Bradley, BUPA 28 November, Live on Linkedin at 12pm
  • Rachel Lewis, NatWest 5 December, Live on Linkedin at 12pm
