For our next episode of CareerTalk, Leigh Hopwood chats to Heather Orr, BT Business Contact Centre Manager at BT, about Heather’s career so far.

Contact Centre Manager of the Year (Large) winner, at the UK National Contact Centre Awards 2023, Heather Orr, BT Business Contact Centre Manager at BT Group, brings a tear to Leigh’s eye when she talks about her inspiration.

Take a listen to find out what it takes to be a Contact Centre Manager, an award-winning one!