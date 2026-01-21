The first episode of series five of the CareerTalk podcast opens with a genuine conversation between Don Haddaway, a 35‑year industry veteran turned independent CX consultant, and Leigh Hopwood, CEO at CCMA.

In this episode, Don shares what it’s really like to work as a CX consultant, from the variety of the role to the constant need to learn. He explains that he never calls himself an expert. Instead a big part of his week is spent on research and staying current.

He also reflects on some of the achievements in his career, including his first super‑size contact centre project at Sky, which remains one of his proudest moments.

It’s a warm and insightful start to the new series, and a real look behind the curtain of consultancy life.

Listen to the episode in full:

 

Don't miss episode two, streaming live on LinkedIn on Friday 30 January 2026 from 12:00.

Watch: Contact Centre Predictions for 2026 and Beyond 

The convergence of advanced AI, evolving customer expectations and a changing skills requirement is reshaping our sector.

Contact Centre Predictions 2026: Ten Key Trends for a Pivotal 12 Months

Last year’s event brought senior leaders together for two days of focused learning, strategic discussion and connection.

Looking Back: Contact Centre & Customer Services Summit Highlights

