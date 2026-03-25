Industry ‘veteran’ David Rumble chats with our CEO, Leigh Hopwood about what it takes to be a leader in our industry, the journey from leader to independent NED (Non-Executive Director), and why the contact centre industry so often finds and galvanises those that feel they are ‘lost’ in their careers.

David’s career has seen him head up sales for E.ON, co-found The Knowledge Group and act as a NED for CCA Recruitment Group, among many other things.

It’s a packed conversation with lots of advice based on his career of learning – and a must-listen.

Listen to the episode in full:

Listen to previous guests, including:

Don’t miss future episodes of season five!