Industry ‘veteran’ David Rumble chats with our CEO, Leigh Hopwood about what it takes to be a leader in our industry, the journey from leader to independent NED (Non-Executive Director), and why the contact centre industry so often finds and galvanises those that feel they are ‘lost’ in their careers.
David’s career has seen him head up sales for E.ON, co-found The Knowledge Group and act as a NED for CCA Recruitment Group, among many other things.
It’s a packed conversation with lots of advice based on his career of learning – and a must-listen.
Listen to the episode in full:
Listen to previous guests, including:
- Danielle Henry, John Lewis
- Vicki Mercer, CAF Bank
- Don Haddaway, Artisiam
- Kirk Bradley, Head of Operations, Bupa
- Brenda Beavon, Customer Services Solutions Director, ArvataConnect
- Jon Hall, Customer Experience Manager, Fibrus
- Hannah Ratcliff-Barnes, HSBC
- Rachel Hulme, Head of Operations, Liberata
- Michael O’Brien, First Customer Contact
- James Wilson, Barclays Customer Care
Don’t miss future episodes of season five!