Danielle Henry, Director of Customer Care and Contact at John Lewis Partnership, speaks with our CEO, Leigh Hopwood about her incredible career to date.

Danielle’s passion for problem-solving, as well as a constant curiosity and a focus on keeping people and customers at the heart of everything she does, has made her a pioneering leader with a lifetime of valuable experiences. In the discussion, Danielle:

  • Emphasised the value of balancing reflection with forward thinking, using past experience to inform better decisions without being anchored by it.
  • Progressed quickly by supporting others, moving into coaching and floor‑walking roles driven by a natural ability to help people succeed and improve how work gets done.
  • Highlighted a deep interest in human behaviour, psychology and emotion, shaping a people‑first leadership approach that prioritises curiosity, inclusion and cultural awareness.
  • Stressed the importance of staying close to customers, choosing the right battles, and relying on credible data – measuring the right things to drive meaningful outcomes.

Listen to the episode in full:

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