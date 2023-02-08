A workshop which provides tools and strategies to enable individuals to give emotional support to someone affected by cancer
Course Description
This course aims to support people who have come forward to fulfil an extra-curricular or volunteer role in an organisation as a Cancer Support Ambassador.
Similar to the role of the Mental Health First Aider (MHFA), this is separate to any HR function and is purely an emotional, signposting and supportive role.
The workshop provides a high-level introduction to cancer and cancer treatments, the physical and emotional side effects of both cancer and cancer treatments, as well as providing the tools to support someone who has been affected by cancer. The course also provides tools around resilience and looking after your own wellbeing following difficult conversations.
Learning outcomes
- Strategies to manage structured supportive conversations
- Confidence to support someone who has cancer
- Understanding the difference between empathy and sympathy
- An understanding of the change process that people go through when receiving a diagnosis and/or treatment
- Learning the skill of high level listening and how to ask the right questions
- Using the right language
- Self-care tips
Benefits to your business
- Supports the estimated 1 million people of working age with a cancer diagnosis
- Helps address the issues of isolation in the workplace caused by cancer
- Supports businesses that have committed to the Working With Cancer pledge
Course content
- Introduction into what cancer is
- Physical and emotional side effects of both cancer and treatment
- Tools/ methods/ frameworks to emotionally support someone affected by cancer
- How to have better conversations about cancer
About the trainer
Marie Gardner: Marie is a highly experienced commercial trainer, workshop facilitator and coaching expert with over 25years experience in sales & marketing leadership, capability building and coaching within the pharmaceutical sector.
Delivering solution focussed workshops for purpose is Marie’s passion, where her aim is to engage and energise her clients, guiding them to clarity on their goals and building outcomes and actions with a clear thread to deliver on their goals.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
3-hour online session using Zoom or Teams.
Who is it for?
Wellbeing team, HR, Mental Health First Aiders, Wellbeing Champions. All levels/ roles that wish to take on a supportive role
Why should you go?
This course will give you the tools to emotionally support those affected by cancer, both in the workplace and outside.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £150*
Non-members: £175*
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings