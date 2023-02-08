This course aims to support people who have come forward to fulfil an extra-curricular or volunteer role in an organisation as a Cancer Support Ambassador.

Similar to the role of the Mental Health First Aider (MHFA), this is separate to any HR function and is purely an emotional, signposting and supportive role.

The workshop provides a high-level introduction to cancer and cancer treatments, the physical and emotional side effects of both cancer and cancer treatments, as well as providing the tools to support someone who has been affected by cancer. The course also provides tools around resilience and looking after your own wellbeing following difficult conversations.