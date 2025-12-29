Building Trust and Rapport in your Team (Refresh)

This course is designed for contact centre leaders who want to build high-performing, emotionally intelligent teams through human-centred leadership. It focuses on the mindset, behaviours, and communication skills that foster trust and rapport.
Participants will explore how leadership presence, empathy, and curiosity can transform team culture, improve customer experience, and drive operational excellence. The course blends practical tools with reflective learning to help leaders lead with authenticity and impact.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Understand the psychology and science of trust and rapport in leadership.
- Apply the RAPPORT model to team leadership, coaching, and stakeholder relationships.
- Identify leadership behaviours that build or break trust.
- Develop habits that foster long-term trust and rapport within teams.
Learning outcomes
By the end of this workshop you will be able to;
- Adopt a Strategic Leadership Mindset: Embrace a philosophy that aligns your leadership style with your desired outcomes.
- Master the Balance of Leadership and Management: Clearly distinguish between leading and managing and learn how to strike the perfect balance.
- Shift from Functional to Enterprise Thinking: Move beyond individual contributions to consider the entire organisation’s success.
- Unlock the Power of Conscious Leadership: Discover ten key principles that will enhance your leadership effectiveness.
- Enhance Mindfulness and Collaboration: Identify opportunities to lead with greater mindfulness and foster a more collaborative environment.
- Craft and Execute a Strategic Plan: Begin creating, sharing, and implementing a strategic plan tailored to your unique context.
Benefits to your business
Elevated Leadership for Organisational Growth: Foster expanded thinking that advances your leadership and drives your organisation’s development.
- Holistic Performance Achievement: Adopt a comprehensive approach to hitting performance goals across your entire organisation.
- Strategic Confidence for Better Results: Build confidence in crafting and communicating strategies that deliver superior outcomes.
- Boosted Engagement and Alignment: Enhance team engagement and ensure alignment with organisational goals.
Course content
- Be Do Have Mindset: Embrace a powerful philosophy for strategic leadership.
- From Function to Enterprise: Navigate the journey to becoming a true enterprise-wide leader.
- Principles of Conscious Leadership: Explore essential principles to lead with intention and awareness.
- The Mindful Leader: Gain insights into the factors influencing your leadership style.
- The Collaborative Leader: Understand how to connect and lead effectively with others.
- The Strategic Leader: Lead with vision and purpose, driving your organisation forward.
About the trainer
Mel Lomax, Learning & Accreditation Manager, CCMA
With 28 years’ experience in the contact centre industry, Mel is passionate about creating learning that transforms performance. As Learning and Accreditation Manager at the CCMA, Mel leads national initiatives to raise industry standards, develop leadership capability, and support contact centres in delivering excellence at every level.
Previously a freelance consultant and former Head of Learning, Mel has worked with a wide range of brands to design impactful L&D strategies that drive commercial ROI, improve operations, and build confident, customer-focused teams. Known for a people-first approach, Mel brings energy, insight and a deep belief in the power of mindset, behaviours and skills to create lasting change.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
Leaders across all areas of contact centre operations and support functions (12 months plus in role).
Why should you go?
If you’re ready to lead with greater impact, this course offers the mindset shift and practical tools to help you do it. You’ll learn how to build trust, foster genuine rapport, and create a culture where people thrive – ultimately driving better customer outcomes and operational performance.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members