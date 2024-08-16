Today, there’s more data available in the contact centre than ever before, and it’s never been easier to access. With more and better data comes a range of advantages: increased transparency and accountability, improved knowledge access, and enhanced productivity for front line teams.

But which data and analytics are most valuable to front line teams, and how should this information be presented to maximise its impact? To explore these questions, we conducted research in collaboration with TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage, gathering insights from leaders across various industries and contact centre environments.

This report highlights exciting real-world examples of data and analytics in action, showing how both employees and customers can benefit. Download the research now to discover more.


By completing this form you agree to the CCMA using your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Policy. We use your data to personalise and improve your experience on our digital platforms, send you relevant communications, provide products and services you request from us, and to carry out profiling and market research. You have the right to object, unsubscribe or be deleted from our database. Please contact info@ccma.org.uk.

What makes a high-performing contact centre leader? Read more to find out.

6 Competences in Top-Performing Contact Centre Leaders

What makes a high-performing contact centre leader? Read more to find out.

Read more »
Discover how Reed in Partnership improved NPS evaluation and response times by collaborating with Rant & Rave, solving issues of low feedback volume and long survey cycles.

Case Study: Improving CX Using Customer Engagement Software

Discover how Reed in Partnership improved NPS evaluation and response times by collaborating with Rant & Rave, solving issues of low feedback volume and long survey cycles.

Read more »
Discover the changing consumer behaviour and the impact it is having on the industry you can download the report now.

Consumer Approval of CX-Focused Automated Frontline Now Unstoppable, Says New Research

Discover the changing consumer behaviour and the impact it is having on the industry you can download the report now.

Read more »

Supported by

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »