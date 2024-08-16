Today, there’s more data available in the contact centre than ever before, and it’s never been easier to access. With more and better data comes a range of advantages: increased transparency and accountability, improved knowledge access, and enhanced productivity for front line teams.

But which data and analytics are most valuable to front line teams, and how should this information be presented to maximise its impact? To explore these questions, we conducted research in collaboration with TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage, gathering insights from leaders across various industries and contact centre environments.

This report highlights exciting real-world examples of data and analytics in action, showing how both employees and customers can benefit. Download the research now to discover more.