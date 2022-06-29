Reap the benefits of innovation

How can contact centres benefit from being innovative? What does innovation look like in the contact centre environment? What encourages innovation in the contact centre, and what gets in the way?

Innovation means different things to different people, but everyone agrees that it’s a good thing. Constant innovation is essential for businesses to remain competitive and meet ever-changing customer expectations. Further, in today’s labour market contact centres are seeking innovative ways to attract and retain people.

Everyone wants to be innovative, but what exactly does that mean? What are the outcomes of innovation and how do we achieve it? The goals of innovation may look very similar across organisations, but there are many different ways to get there. New tools, new technologies and new ways of working also bring opportunities for innovation.

For this research we set out to define the common themes and characteristics of innovation in the contact centre and share useful tips for the reader on how to be more innovative. While technology certainly has a role to play, this report is not about technology. It is about creating and nurturing a culture that understands how innovation can help make things better, and that inspires and rewards people that contribute.

The research delivered five characteristics of innovative contact centres.


