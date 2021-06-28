Looking after employee mental and physical health at work has never been more important
The way you respond to complaints is crucial. Sound too corporate and they can escalate and become impossible to fix. Try to dismiss them and they can keep bouncing back. The most effective way to resolve them is to sound human, open and sincere.
After this virtual training course Team Leaders and managers and front line colleagues will be able to write better complaint responses – whether you use standard letters, standard paragraphs or just start from scratch each time..
Working – live – on your own material
We’ll work – live – on improving your own customer-facing material too. Send an example of your contact centre’s complaint responses you’re happy to share and we’ll work on a couple of examples from the group and show you how to improve them in real time.
Objectives
You’ll understand the huge impact that more human written communication has and the role it can play in reducing complaints and building back relationships with your customers.
We’ll get you and your team writing faster, better and with confidence.
Topics we’ll cover
- Tone of voice – sounding more human to reduce escalations and resolve complaints more effectively
- Why sounding ‘professional’ can be the wrong thing to do
- Communicating with your audience with empathy and respect
- Having more impact by writing less
- Saying ‘no’ nicely
- Content – what to say and what you don’t need to say
- Structure and formatting
- How people form an opinion of you from your comms – and how to stop them getting the wrong one
- Buzzword Bingo – getting rid of common phrases that don’t work
- Passive and active voice and how to use them
- Plain English and why it’s OK, but only just a start
- Writing to help customers understand – not make yourself look good
Format
3-hour online sessions, using Zoom.
How to book
Please complete the form below to book your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Upcoming Dates