Is it possible to minimise friction while maximising protection?

According to UK Finance, in 2022 £1.2bn was lost by UK consumers to fraud. Every contact centre must implement security measures to identify and protect genuine customers, and flag potentially fraudulent attempts to access customer accounts. Most authentication methods currently in use necessitate a certain amount of ‘friction’ that impacts the experience not only for customers but also the front line. Friction in authentication increases handle times, reducing productivity.

Minimising journey friction is one of the sacred mantras of customer and colleague experience, but the most frictionless method on offer (no authentication at all) is not an option. And even the best authentication cannot defend against sophisticated scams that persuade genuine customers to hand over money.

To understand how fraud is evolving and what contact centres are doing to stay ahead of fraudsters, CCMA conducted this research supported by Smartnumbers, which gathers perspectives from both industry leaders and from consumers.

Fill in the form below to download the report and to discover more.


By completing this form you agree to the CCMA using your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Policy. We use your data to personalise and improve your experience on our digital platforms, send you relevant communications, provide products and services you request from us, and to carry out profiling and market research. You have the right to object, unsubscribe or be deleted from our database. Please contact info@ccma.org.uk.

Leigh Hopwood chats to Victor Chambers, Contact Centre Specialist Team Manager at npower Business Solutions, about Victor's career so far.

CareerTalk with Victor Chambers

Leigh Hopwood chats to Victor Chambers, Contact Centre Specialist Team Manager at npower Business Solutions, about Victor’s career so far.

Read more »
Watch our CCMA Online Seminar: Unleashing Frontline Engagement and Productivity, where we revealed how industry leaders are dealing with the great shifts in contact centre operations.

Watch: Unleashing Frontline Engagement and Productivity

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar: Unleashing Frontline Engagement and Productivity, where we revealed how industry leaders are dealing with the great shifts in contact centre operations.

Read more »
Leigh Hopwood chats to Vince Scibetta, Customer Care Centre Manager at Diabetes UK, about Vince's career so far.

CareerTalk with Vince Scibetta

Leigh Hopwood chats to Vince Scibetta, Customer Care Centre Manager at Diabetes UK, about Vince’s career so far.

Read more »

Supported by

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »