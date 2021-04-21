As remote working becomes a more permanent approach for contact centres, this gives rise to new questions and new implications for contact centre leaders. How do we ensure that colleagues working remotely feel as included as those in the office? How can employers help colleagues to make sure they have the best possible working environment, including the equipment that they use for contact centre work? Could it be possible for advisors to work from co-working spaces, for example to handle text-based customer interactions?

Our latest research, conducted among a cross-section of frontline contact centre colleagues in the UK, reveals that a return to the office will be welcomed by many. At the same time remote working is without doubt here to stay – the vast majority of those we surveyed, including those who would prefer to be primarily office-based, wish to retain the option to work remotely from time to time and many expect to be given some say in the matter.

Thanks to Poly for supporting us as we undercover some very compelling statistics including:

Only 22% of advisors would choose to work more hours at home than in the office if given the option

79% of contact centre professionals would like to work in a hybrid model

76% of contact centre professionals would be interested in working from a shared location

76% of contact centre professionals expect to have a say in where they work.

