Defining AI readiness

AI readiness represents an organisation’s ability to integrate AI effectively, both structurally and culturally. It’s not just having the right tools it’s about creating an environment where AI can thrive.

Just like onboarding new employees, AI systems require preparation, training, and supervision. And just as no single candidate suits every organisation, AI solutions are not one-size-fits-all. Their success depends on aligning use cases with business objectives to ensure the AI serves the organisation, not the reverse.

Clear objectives help identify where AI adds the most value—whether streamlining routine tasks, empowering agents with insights, or improving customer routing.

Foundations for AI success

Building AI readiness starts with strong foundations:

1. Clean, unified data

AI thrives on data, but fragmented or outdated information undermines its effectiveness. Data hygiene—cleaning, unifying, and validating data—ensures reliable inputs and, therefore, outputs.

2. Omnichannel visibility

Omnichannel capabilities provide AI with a holistic view of the customer journey needed for personalised experiences. Yet, ContactBabel’s 2024 data reveals that only 40% of large contact centres are true omnichannel environments, highlighting a critical area for improvement.

3. Change management

AI adoption is more than a technical shift—it’s a cultural transformation. Teams need to adapt to new workflows and collaborate effectively with AI tools. Embedding change management ensures AI becomes a user-adopted and integrated part of operations.

Structuring and leveraging organisational knowledge benefits not only AI but also agents. Unified data, omnichannel visibility and accessible knowledge bases empower agents to deliver exceptional service.

Avoiding pitfalls

A key lesson from the summit was the need to avoid past mistakes, such as deploying bots without sufficient planning. Poorly executed AI projects can cause reputational damage and operational inefficiencies.

To sidestep these pitfalls, organisations can consider the following:

Start small: Pilot AI use cases to test and refine before scaling up.

Pilot AI use cases to test and refine before scaling up. Ensure integration: Evaluate how easily AI solutions integrate with existing systems like CRM platforms and IVR.

Evaluate how easily AI solutions integrate with existing systems like CRM platforms and IVR. Commit to ongoing supervision: AI is not a “set it and forget it” tool. Continuous monitoring and optimisation are vital for success.

Rushing into AI adoption without clear objectives or robust working processes is a recipe for failure.

Looking ahead to an AI-native future

As the industry embraces AI, organisations must prepare for a future where AI is as integral as any other tool. This shift toward being “AI receptive” or even “AI native” mirrors the rise of digital-native generations. Customers and employees alike will increasingly expect AI-driven solutions to be seamlessly embedded into their experiences.

To prepare for this evolution, organisations should:

Continuously improve data and systems: Regularly update and refine data inputs and technology to keep pace with AI advancements.

Regularly update and refine data inputs and technology to keep pace with AI advancements. Embrace small-scale innovations: Start with manageable AI projects to build confidence and demonstrate value.

Start with manageable AI projects to build confidence and demonstrate value. Prioritise data security and compliance: Implement robust measures, including encryption and access controls, to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with regulations like GDPR and CCPA.

Implement robust measures, including encryption and access controls, to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with regulations like GDPR and CCPA. Foster transparency: Communicate openly with stakeholders about AI’s role and capabilities, setting realistic expectations and building trust.

A path to achievable AI

The CCMA Tech Summit underscored that AI success isn’t about chasing trends—it’s about adopting a thoughtful, measured approach. AI readiness forms the foundation for this journey, encompassing data quality, omnichannel visibility, and cultural alignment.

By learning from past mistakes, embracing small-scale innovations, and embedding AI into organisational structures, businesses can bridge the gap between dream and delivery. Solutions like Odigo’s omnichannel CCaaS platform, which integrates AI Orchestration, provide the tools to unify their customer journeys, enhance operational efficiency, and empower agents. As AI continues to evolve, those prepared to adapt and build on these foundations will lead the way in shaping an AI-driven future.