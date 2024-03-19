AI Deployment - Taking the First Steps

Today there is no shortage of articles, blogs and other media events about AI. Chatbots, ChatGPT, Bard and conversational AI are creating many diverse views, along with negative and positive headlines. Whether it’s the end of civilisation as we know it, multiple job losses, droids taking over the earth, immediate cures for all diseases, reduction of employee drudgery and improved customer service, there doesn’t really seem to be common ground and for many it appears to be all or nothing.
But just ask yourself this question. How many times in the past month, or even the past week, have you had a customer service interaction where you waited patiently, or not, on the phone, if you were lucky enough to find a phone number, and would have been delighted if someone or something had answered your seemingly simple inquiry. Yes, I mean a chatbot or even better, an Intelligent Voice Agent (IVA).
Those who have experienced poorly designed and underperforming IVR systems and chatbots whose most frequent refrain is “I’m sorry I don’t understand that”, may still be sceptical about AI. This is primarily because many of our experiences have been with chatbots that are programmed to handle general questions and are not able to handle the depth and breadth of inquiries that modern contact centres handle. These ‘general’ models cannot handle diverse intents and different ways of asking questions and lack the contextual sophistication needed to respond to even simple inquiries.
Herein lies the difference. A well designed and well-trained IVA that continues to learn, just like a human does, can handle myriad inquiries, answer questions, complete tasks, and, apart from delivering superior customer experiences, eliminate mundane tasks for employees, and reduce costs. They are on duty 24/7, can provide consistent and professional responses, especially when there is an unexpected spike in call volumes, there are staff shortages or other operational challenges, and hand-off to a human agent if needed or when requested.
Course Description
An introduction to customer empathy, why it matters, how it works and what you can do to upskill yourself every day.
Learning outcomes
- Explore the differences between simple chatbots and highly effective IVAs.
- Discuss the importance of defining the problem(s) you’re trying to solve.
- Help you in identifying the best use cases – What works & what doesn’t.
- Introduce the role of conversational design in creating the conversation flow.
- Share the importance of colleague input and collaboration with IVA design.
- Learn how to train the IVA – What data do you need and how do you get it?
- Discuss how to integrate the IVA with your current technology infrastructure.
- Identify the implementation steps from initial testing to production.
- Learn how analytics can play an important role in expanding IVA capabilities.
- Develop the narrative to show colleagues that the IVA is their friend.
Benefits to your business
While AI continues to be a hot and very broad topic, many organisations are still seeking to learn how best to utilise this technology, especially in a customer service environment. Conversational AI in the form of an IVA has many benefits that include:
Being heard. Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) engines ensure precision transcription by customising IVA models for your business. This ensures unprecedented levels of accuracy, enabling digital agents to understand your callers, whatever their accent or dialect. Trained for customer-specific use cases, digital agents can understand a diverse range of accents and dialects. They can also handle poor audio quality and provide precise transcriptions with over 90% accuracy, well ahead of general language models that aren’t designed specifically for call centre usage. This is critical for those operations such as banking and insurance, where clear and accurate wording is paramount to successful interactions.
Being understood. Natural language understanding (NLU) enables digital agents to identify your callers’ needs quickly and empowers them to follow the flow of conversation and offer accurate, empathetic responses. Digital agents are trained on your customer-specific historical data and deliver a natural conversational experience, both in understanding and replying to your customers. They have contextual understanding with memory and recall and can work through tasks logically – just like a human agent would.
Convenience. Around-the-clock availability, no long hold times and a streamlined path to query resolution ensure that your callers’ queries are resolved quickly and effectively on their channel of choice. What’s more, any query can be seamlessly transferred to a human operator if required or requested. The IVA can provide a transparent and auditable conversation path. This path is established in real time to continually drive the conversation to achieve accurate query resolution in the shortest possible time frame.
Sentiment and emotion detection. Advanced sentiment and emotion detection tools allow digital agents to create personalised caller interactions that feel natural and human – and provide you with valuable customer behavioural analytics on what may have triggered a specific customer emotion such as anger, disappointment, relief, happiness.
Course content
The course is designed to help organisations who are still exploring how AI can help their business, and/or those looking to expand their AI capabilities beyond simple FAQ chatbots. The course will seek to answer questions such as:
- What is Conversational AI – how is it different from a voice-driven IVR?
- What are the best use cases and customer service applications for Conversational AI?
- What can contact centres accomplish with Conversational AI?
- How best to ensure that an IVA’s can interact and support human colleagues?
- Can AI Voice Assistants really enhance customer experience?
- How easy is Voice AI deployment & integration?
About the trainer
Gerry Brown, aka The Customer Lifeguard, is on a mission to save the world from bad customer service. He helps businesses save customers at risk of expiring and breathes life into their customer service operations and customer experience strategy. Gerry has provided organizational leadership on people development, business transformation, customer engagement and technology enablement for some of the largest companies in the UK, Canada, and EMEA. These include East Sussex County Council, B3 Living, National Express, Nutricia, The Royal Albert Hall, Endsleigh Insurance, O2, Screwfix, Sage, Sky, Bell Canada and TELUS.
He is a frequent speaker, chairperson, panellist and facilitator at conferences, webinars, company events and other business gatherings, where his many years of business and customer service experience provide stimulating, thought-provoking engagement and audience participation. He is also a published author and his new book When a Customer Wins, Nobody Loses is available on Amazon to help business leaders to create winning and memorable customer experiences. Gerry is a Member of the Professional Speaking Association (PSA), the Global Speakers Federation (GSF), the Customer Experience Professionals Association, a Certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP) and a Fellow of the Royal Society for Arts, Commerce & Manufacturing (RSA).
What delegates say
