Advanced Empathy

Global events in recent years have increased vulnerability in many of our customers and ourselves. Additionally, common life events we may all face at any given time can impact us in a range of ways.

Our customers need more from us than ever before, and levelling up our ability to respond effectively to our customers unique situations on a human level is not only vital, but a key business differentiator.

Participants will have the opportunity to build skills, confidence and resilience to support positive human connection. Attending to our own wellbeing is also vital and another key outcome of this course.