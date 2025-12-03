Adapting Your Communication Style with Customers

A 3-hour virtual session for frontline contact centre colleagues who want to connect more deeply, respond more humanly, and create meaningful customer experiences.

In today’s digital-first world, customers crave real human connection. As automation handles routine tasks, it’s the emotionally intelligent, empathetic conversations that make the difference.

This energising and reflective session helps frontline colleagues explore the power of emotional intelligence and empathy in customer interactions. Through practical tools, real-world examples and guided self-awareness, participants will learn how to tune into emotions – both their own and their customers’ – to build trust, defuse tension and deliver service that feels truly human.