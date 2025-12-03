Adapting Your Communication Style with Customers

A 3-hour virtual session for frontline contact centre colleagues who want to connect more deeply, respond more humanly, and create meaningful customer experiences.
In today’s digital-first world, customers crave real human connection. As automation handles routine tasks, it’s the emotionally intelligent, empathetic conversations that make the difference.
This energising and reflective session helps frontline colleagues explore the power of emotional intelligence and empathy in customer interactions. Through practical tools, real-world examples and guided self-awareness, participants will learn how to tune into emotions – both their own and their customers’ – to build trust, defuse tension and deliver service that feels truly human.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Understand the elements of emotional intelligence and how they apply to customer conversations
- Define empathy and explore how it differs from sympathy, compassion and pity
- Recognise the impact of empathy on customer satisfaction, loyalty and resolution outcomes
- Practise using emotionally intelligent language and empathetic responses in realistic scenarios
- Leave with personal techniques to continue growing empathy and emotional intelligence as everyday skills
About the trainer
Mike Axford
Mike started his career in the contact centre industry over 25 years ago. He is an enthusiastic and passionate trainer with a wealth of experience.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
For frontline colleagues.
Why should you go?
Build stronger customer connections by practising emotional intelligence and empathetic responses that defuse tension and foster trust. Leave with practical language and personal techniques you can use immediately to make interactions feel genuinely human.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members