Mastering the Art of Feedback (Refresh)

A 3-hour virtual session for leaders who want to give feedback that inspires, not intimidates.

Feedback is one of the most powerful tools we have to drive performance, build trust, and create a culture of continuous improvement. But let’s be honest, giving feedback can feel uncomfortable, awkward, or even risky.

This energising and practical session helps leaders reframe feedback as a gift, not a threat. Through real-world examples, proven models, and powerful reflection, participants will explore how to plan, deliver and embed feedback that lands with clarity, care and confidence.