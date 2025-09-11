Adapting Your Communication as a Leader

Step into a session designed to help you connect, influence, and lead more effectively through the power of communication. We will be exploring how your words, tone, and approach shape your relationships, motivate your team, and drive performance.
Every team is different, and every individual responds uniquely to how you communicate. By understanding and adapting your style, you can inspire confidence, create clarity, and foster engagement across your team. Through practical frameworks and real-world exercises, you’ll learn how to adapt your communication to meet the needs of your people—while staying authentic and impactful.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Recognise different communication styles and their impact on team behaviour and engagement
- Understand your default communication style and how it influences others
- Adapt your language, tone, and approach to connect with diverse team members
- Use practical tools to enhance clarity, trust, and collaboration in your team
- Reflect on your communication habits and set actionable goals to improve your leadership impact
Learning outcomes
By the end of this workshop you will be able to;
- Adopt a Strategic Leadership Mindset: Embrace a philosophy that aligns your leadership style with your desired outcomes.
- Master the Balance of Leadership and Management: Clearly distinguish between leading and managing and learn how to strike the perfect balance.
- Shift from Functional to Enterprise Thinking: Move beyond individual contributions to consider the entire organisation’s success.
- Unlock the Power of Conscious Leadership: Discover ten key principles that will enhance your leadership effectiveness.
- Enhance Mindfulness and Collaboration: Identify opportunities to lead with greater mindfulness and foster a more collaborative environment.
- Craft and Execute a Strategic Plan: Begin creating, sharing, and implementing a strategic plan tailored to your unique context.
Benefits to your business
Elevated Leadership for Organisational Growth: Foster expanded thinking that advances your leadership and drives your organisation’s development.
- Holistic Performance Achievement: Adopt a comprehensive approach to hitting performance goals across your entire organisation.
- Strategic Confidence for Better Results: Build confidence in crafting and communicating strategies that deliver superior outcomes.
- Boosted Engagement and Alignment: Enhance team engagement and ensure alignment with organisational goals.
Course content
- Be Do Have Mindset: Embrace a powerful philosophy for strategic leadership.
- From Function to Enterprise: Navigate the journey to becoming a true enterprise-wide leader.
- Principles of Conscious Leadership: Explore essential principles to lead with intention and awareness.
- The Mindful Leader: Gain insights into the factors influencing your leadership style.
- The Collaborative Leader: Understand how to connect and lead effectively with others.
- The Strategic Leader: Lead with vision and purpose, driving your organisation forward.
About the trainer
Julie McCann:
Julie is a successful board director, change leader and facilitator who has spent over twenty-five years responsible for delivering results in sales and service in the Consultancy and BPO market. Her roles have included Business Development Director, Client Services Director, Sales and Marketing Director and General Manager. She founded Masters In Minds Ltd to help build workplace cultures in which people can thrive and organisations, in turn, realise their ambitions. Julie is experienced in delivering ILM 7 coaching and mentoring for executive leadership levels, executive leadership development programmes and future leaders programmes.
She has spent much of her career planning and leading change initiatives within the organisations she has worked for, and on behalf of her clients. These initiatives were to drive the growth of the organisations and were integral parts of the corporate strategy. The success of these strategies depended on engaging the ‘hearts and minds’ of the people within the organisation and creating meaning for them regarding the many changes they were asked to make. This led to Julie specialising in this field and she took her MSc in Change Strategy and Facilitation Skills, with Surrey University.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to [email protected].
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
For contact centre team leaders and managers.
Why should you go?
Learn to adapt your communication style and inspire confidence, clarity and engagement within your teams.
How much is it?
Each 90-minute course is just £90 + VAT for members and £108 + VAT for non-members