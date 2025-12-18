As investment in self-serve, automation and AI accelerates, how can you ensure your contact centre delivers effortless, emotionally intelligent customer experiences – without losing the human touch?

This Good Practice Guide provides practical steps, quality measures and proven safeguards to help you balance automation with clear, accessible routes to human support.

  • Discover why human interaction remains critical for customer satisfaction, trust, and loyalty
  • Learn which customer needs demand empathy, judgement and accountability, and how to deploy your frontline teams where they matter most
  • See how some contact centres are using AI to monitor, coach and continuously improve both human and digital performance
  • Find out the key steps for journey design, handover strategies, wellbeing and empowering your people with the right tools and authority


Organisations that involve their frontline colleagues early in AI implementation are the ones that have most frequently declared success.

Early Colleague Involvement – the Key to AI Success?

Explore various aspects of the advisor role and how to deliver that first-class experience.

Customer Excellence – In-Person

This Q+A tackles some of the most common Knowledge Management challenges, collated from recent CCMA events and from across our network. 

Knowledge Management: Digging into the Detail

