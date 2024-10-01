Browse the CCMA Academy catalogue and explore our courses. From virtual learning to workshops, to onsite training and certifications, you’ll find a course to support the development of your contact centre teams. First name: * Last name: * Email: * Company: * By completing this form you agree to the CCMA using your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Policy. We use your data to personalise and improve your experience on our digital platforms, send you relevant communications, provide products and services you request from us, and to carry out profiling and market research. You have the right to object, unsubscribe or be deleted from our database. Please contact info@ccma.org.uk. Download the report » Watch: Bringing the Power of Data and Analytics to the Front LineHow are leading contact centres using data and analytics to redefine their front lines, improve operational efficiency and revenue generation? Watch now. Read more »Good Practice Guide: Driving Effective Sales and Retention ProgrammesHow can you improve sales and optimise customer retention within the contact centre to maximise customer lifetime value? Read more »Bringing the Power of Data and Analytics to the Front LineDownload our research to to explore data and analytics in action on the front line, showing how both employees and customers can benefit. Read more » Share this contentShare with FacebookShare with TwitterShare with LinkedIn