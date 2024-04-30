Are you just getting started on Knowledge-Centred Service (KCS®) or do you need to explain it to others in your organisation? We’ve created a guide that presents the underlying principles of KCS, with practical tips on implementing it at your organisation.

Download the guide to learn about KCS basics and the important steps you need to take to get the most out of KCS.

Some of the topics covered:

  • Why you should use KCS
  • Critical factors for KCS adoption
  • How to keep your KCS initiative going strong
  • Typical results you can expect with KCS

RightAnswers is the only company that provides a full KCS solution, with KCS V6 Verified products, processes, and training. Our clients who use KCS for support reap significant benefits:

  • 50-60% shorter response times
  • 30-50% higher first call resolution rates
  • 70% shorter agent training time

Download the eBook to learn more.

VodafoneZiggo discovered that approximately 80% of interactions still required human intervention despite using chat bots. They were looking for a solution that would enhance efficiency on the frontline.

Case Study: Innovating Digital Customer Service

VodafoneZiggo discovered that approximately 80% of interactions still required human intervention despite using chat bots. They were looking for a solution that would enhance efficiency on the frontline.

Read more »
Watch our CCMA Online Seminar where uncovered the latest scams that are rocking the contact centre industry 

Watch: Scams That Are Rocking the Contact Centre

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar where uncovered the latest scams that are rocking the contact centre industry 

Read more »
In our rapidly digitising world, contact centres form a critical interface between companies and customers. Recognising this dynamic, the CCMA recently

Seminar Q&A: Complex Conversations in Contact Centres

In our rapidly digitising world, contact centres form a critical interface between companies and customers. Recognising this dynamic, the CCMA recently

Read more »
Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »