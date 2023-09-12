Deciding to outsource something as critical as your interactions with customers is no easy task.

The Customer Experience (CX) you deliver is utterly central to your brand and your identity as a business. Unlike other activities that are regularly outsourced – accounting, order processing, or even supply chain management – customer service stands out as a distinctly non-procedural activity.

Many customer interactions involve emotional content, and ideally, there exists an emotional bond between your brand and your customers.

Entrusting all that to a partner is a huge cultural and mental barrier for any organisation to overcome.

While we have written before about the benefits of outsourcing your contact centre – which, after all, is not a core activity for most businesses – those advantages can only be accessed if you choose the right outsourcing partner for your business, and for what you want to achieve.

Here we look at the 50 most important things you should do during the process of selecting a BPO (Business Process Outsourcer). We have broken the list up into sections based on each stage of the selection process.