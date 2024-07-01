1. Too much data

Let’s start with the most common one. Most contact centers are generating reams and reams of data across tons of metrics. This isn’t a bad thing, but it does present a challenge in terms of how you wade through that sea of data to find insights.

How to overcome it:

First things first: you need to have a clear idea of what you want to report on.

This might sound obvious, but lots of people go into reporting hoping a discovery will present itself in amongst all that data. Instead, the most efficient way to go about this is to have a series of questions you want to answer, that matter to either your customers, your employees or your business. Ideally, all three!

Think of things like:

Which area of the business received the most complaints?

How many interactions were flagged as non-compliant?

In which areas do we achieve positive sentiment?

Which types of interactions have the longest average handle time?

Done manually, this type of in-depth reporting might take days. Today, there are sophisticated platforms that can help you pull all this information and more at the touch of a button.

Alongside reports, be sure to build useful dashboards tracking metrics that align with your CX strategy, so that you can keep on top of things and course correct in real-time too.