The UK contact centre industry represents organisations that operate in-house and those that provide contact centre outsourced services to other businesses. Here at the CCMA, we are aware of the current trend in outsourcing offshore. However, in the UK there is a strong and growing industry that has an exceptional reputation for providing high quality customer experiences for clients and their customers.

The report, supported by The Knowledge Group (tkg), breaks down the UK contact centre outsourcing landscape. It dives into how savvy outsourcing providers are using AI, automation, and data-driven decision-making while prioritising the growth and happiness of their teams.

Whether you’re a seasoned outsourcing pro or just starting out, this report will help you navigate the procurement process and be your guide in creating valuable outsourcing partnerships that will propel you forward.

Download the report now.


Gamification is a tried-and-true tactic but navigating the options and convincing your team can be tough. Download this guide to set you up for gamification success.

Gamification: A Buyer’s Guide

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar where explored how a culture of creativity and wellbeing can thrive together in the contact centre.

Watch: Managing Work-life Balance for Productivity Gains

Leigh Hopwood chats to John Devlin, Co-Founder and CEO at Ascensos, about John's career so far.

CareerTalk with John Devlin

