Explore the latest salary data for the UK contact centre sector, with information on job roles ranging from frontline colleague to head of customer experience, and with a full regional breakdown and comparison of average salaries.

CCMA’s fifth annual salary review, powered by CCMA Benchmark, captures salary data across five key roles: Frontline Advisor, Team Leader, Operations Manager, Head of Contact Centre and Head of Customer Experience.

The data includes:

  • Average salaries across all UK regions
  • Salary data across jobs roles based on key sectors
  • Pay progression data across job roles
  • Key five year trends and comparisons from the CCMA’s first Salary Guide in 2022 to today

The 2026 data reveals an industry in which salaries continue to rise, career progression commands meaningful financial reward and variations exist across regions and industry sectors.

This report is available to members only. Fill out the form below to request the report and a member of the team will get back to you shortly.

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By completing this form you agree to the CCMA using your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Policy. We use your data to personalise and improve your experience on our digital platforms, send you relevant communications, provide products and services you request from us, and to carry out profiling and market research. You have the right to object, unsubscribe or be deleted from our database. Please contact info@ccma.org.uk.

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