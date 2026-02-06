In a world of constant change, the ability to adapt, learn, and grow is what sets great leaders apart. This energising and interactive session invites leaders to explore the power of a growth mindset – a belief that abilities and intelligence can be developed through effort, feedback, and resilience.
Rooted in the principles of human-centred leadership, this workshop helps leaders shift from fixed thinking to possibility thinking. Through practical tools, real-world scenarios, and reflective exercises, participants will learn how to foster a culture of learning, curiosity, and continuous improvement – starting with themselves.
Whether you’re leading a team through transformation or coaching individuals to reach their potential, this session will help you lead with optimism, agility, and purpose.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Define Growth Mindset and Its Impact on Leadership: Understand the difference between fixed and growth mindsets and how they influence behaviour, performance, and team culture.
- Recognise Limiting Beliefs and Reframe Challenges: Learn how to identify and shift self-limiting beliefs into opportunities for growth and development.
- Apply Growth Mindset Strategies in Leadership Practice: Explore tools and techniques to encourage experimentation, embrace feedback, and build resilience in yourself and others.
- Create a Personal Growth Mindset Action Plan: Leave with a clear, actionable plan to embed growth mindset principles into your leadership style and team environment.
About the trainer
Mel Lomax, Learning & Accreditation Manager, CCMA
With 28 years’ experience in the contact centre industry, Mel is passionate about creating learning that transforms performance. As Learning and Accreditation Manager at the CCMA, Mel leads national initiatives to raise industry standards, develop leadership capability, and support contact centres in delivering excellence at every level.
Previously a freelance consultant and former Head of Learning, Mel has worked with a wide range of brands to design impactful L&D strategies that drive commercial ROI, improve operations, and build confident, customer-focused teams. Known for a people-first approach, Mel brings energy, insight and a deep belief in the power of mindset, behaviours and skills to create lasting change.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
For those looking to become leaders or those new to role (less than 12 months).
Why should you go?
Great leaders grow through challenge. This session gives you the mindset, tools, and strategies to lead with curiosity, resilience, and purpose, no matter what change comes your way.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members