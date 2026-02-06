Mastering the Art of Feedback (Developing)

A 3-hour virtual session for leaders who want to give feedback that inspires, not intimidates.
Feedback is one of the most powerful tools we have to drive performance, build trust, and create a culture of continuous improvement. But let’s be honest, giving feedback can feel uncomfortable, awkward, or even risky.
This energising and practical session helps leaders reframe feedback as a gift, not a threat. Through real-world examples, proven models, and powerful reflection, participants will explore how to plan, deliver and embed feedback that lands with clarity, care and confidence.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Understand the psychology behind why feedback matters – and why we often avoid it
- Explore the impact of feedback on colleague, customer, culture and organisational performance
- Learn how to plan and deliver feedback that is timely, specific, and actionable
- Build confidence using practical models
- Reflect on their own mindset and limiting beliefs around giving feedback
- Leave with tools and techniques to create a feedback-rich culture in their teams
Learning outcomes
Benefits to your business
Course content
About the trainer
Jenifer Lord
A highly skilled coach and facilitator, Jenifer has worked with many prestigious clients and organisations all over the UK and in South Africa, India and USA. Having gained most of her experience over many years leading teams in fast paced multi-million turnover organisations, Jenifer blends strong commerciality and outstanding customer focus with a revolutionary way of thinking.
Her passion for understanding what makes people tick led her to study Psychology, Neuroscience and Neuroplasticity and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for stress reduction as well as Mindfulness. As a lover of life, Jenifer understands that the key to success in both life and business is through people. She has endless positivity and optimism, which she brings with her at work.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
For those looking to become leaders or those new to role (less than 12 months).
Why should you go?
Learn to give feedback that builds trust, sparks growth, and creates a culture of continuous improvement.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members