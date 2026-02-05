In this episode of Informer we’re focusing on a topic that will resonate with almost everyone in some shape or form, and that impacts every organisation — from banks and fintechs to energy providers, retailers, and pretty much any business with a customer phoneline.

We’re talking fraud, social engineering, and why the weakest link in the system can so often be… us.

To help us unpack all of this, our host and CCMA Content and Communications Manager, Chris Ward is joined by someone who sits right at the intersection of academic insight and frontline practice: Dr Nicola Harding — a leading criminologist, formerly CEO of We Fight Fraud, and an adviser to banks, regulators, governments, and the UK Home Office.

Nicola’s work exposes real-world vulnerabilities, often in places organisations don’t want to look.

In the episode Chris and Nicola discuss:

– What makes contact centres so vulnerable to fraud

– The criminals behind a 1,400% uptick in contact centre fraud cases in the past decade

– Why social engineering is such a successful mode of attack for fraudsters

– Why it’s important frontline advisors aren’t given the responsibility of combatting fraud in the contact centre

– The policies and procedures many contact centres don’t currently have in place to fight fraudster

– The role of AI in the future of fraud

– What contact centre leaders need to do to help fight back in their organisations

To listen to previous episodes of Informer visit our Spotify channel here