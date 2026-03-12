How do you integrate AI and automation without losing the human connection that customers still need and value?

Senior leaders from the financial services sector gathered at the House of Lords to explore how AI is being implemented in their respective organisations, how they are maintaining service quality while pursuing efficiency gains, and what practical advice they offer to peers navigating the competing demands of innovation, compliance and customer care in a highly regulated sector.

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About the Leadership Series

The Leadership Series is the documented output from CCMA’s Leadership Forum meetings. These meetings take place at the House of Lords and provide an exclusive opportunity for senior contact centre leaders to explore the key factors driving change in the industry and to consider how to continue to innovate for the benefit of the customer, colleagues and the business.

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