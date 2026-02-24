Danielle Henry⁠, Director of Customer Care and Contact at ⁠John Lewis Partnership⁠, speaks with our CEO, ⁠Leigh Hopwood⁠ about her incredible career to date.

Danielle’s passion for problem-solving, as well as a constant curiosity and a focus on keeping people and customers at the heart of everything she does, has made her a pioneering leader with a lifetime of valuable experiences. In the discussion, Danielle:



Emphasised the value of balancing reflection with forward thinking , using past experience to inform better decisions without being anchored by it.

Progressed quickly by supporting others, moving into coaching and floor‑walking roles driven by a natural ability to help people succeed and improve how work gets done.

Highlighted a deep interest in human behaviour, psychology and emotion, shaping a people‑first leadership approach that prioritises curiosity, inclusion and cultural awareness.

Stressed the importance of staying close to customers, choosing the right battles, and relying on credible data – measuring the right things to drive meaningful outcomes.

Listen to the episode in full:

