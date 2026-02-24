Danielle Henry, Director of Customer Care and Contact at John Lewis Partnership, speaks with our CEO, Leigh Hopwood about her incredible career to date.
Danielle’s passion for problem-solving, as well as a constant curiosity and a focus on keeping people and customers at the heart of everything she does, has made her a pioneering leader with a lifetime of valuable experiences. In the discussion, Danielle:
- Emphasised the value of balancing reflection with forward thinking, using past experience to inform better decisions without being anchored by it.
- Progressed quickly by supporting others, moving into coaching and floor‑walking roles driven by a natural ability to help people succeed and improve how work gets done.
- Highlighted a deep interest in human behaviour, psychology and emotion, shaping a people‑first leadership approach that prioritises curiosity, inclusion and cultural awareness.
-
Stressed the importance of staying close to customers, choosing the right battles, and relying on credible data – measuring the right things to drive meaningful outcomes.
Listen to the episode in full:
Listen to previous guests, including:
- Vicki Mercer, CAF Bank
- Don Haddaway, Artisiam
- Kirk Bradley, Head of Operations, Bupa
- Brenda Beavon, Customer Services Solutions Director, ArvataConnect
- Jon Hall, Customer Experience Manager, Fibrus
- Hannah Ratcliff-Barnes, HSBC
- Rachel Hulme, Head of Operations, Liberata
- Michael O’Brien, First Customer Contact
- James Wilson, Barclays Customer Care
Don’t miss future episodes of season five!