Danielle Henry, Director of Customer Care and Contact at John Lewis Partnership, speaks with our CEO, Leigh Hopwood about her incredible career to date.

Danielle’s passion for problem-solving, as well as a constant curiosity and a focus on keeping people and customers at the heart of everything she does, has made her a pioneering leader with a lifetime of valuable experiences. In the discussion, Danielle:

  • Emphasised the value of balancing reflection with forward thinking, using past experience to inform better decisions without being anchored by it.
  • Progressed quickly by supporting others, moving into coaching and floor‑walking roles driven by a natural ability to help people succeed and improve how work gets done.
  • Highlighted a deep interest in human behaviour, psychology and emotion, shaping a people‑first leadership approach that prioritises curiosity, inclusion and cultural awareness.
  • Stressed the importance of staying close to customers, choosing the right battles, and relying on credible data – measuring the right things to drive meaningful outcomes.

Listen to the episode in full:

Listen to previous guests, including:

Don’t miss future episodes of season five!

Deploying AI in the contact centre is fundamentally a change management challenge that needs critical strategic planning.

Before the Bot: Why a Framework for AI Adoption is Crucial

Deploying AI in the contact centre is fundamentally a change management challenge that needs critical strategic planning.

Read more »
At our latest BPO Briefing the mood was one of cautious pragmatism - an industry that knows the ground is shifting and is working hard to stay ahead.

BPO Briefings: Keeping Up with the Pace of Change

At our latest BPO Briefing the mood was one of cautious pragmatism – an industry that knows the ground is shifting and is working hard to stay ahead.

Read more »
The Contact Centre Standards Framework can strengthen capability and create a high-performing contact centre.

Watch: Raising Standards: Five Considerations

The Contact Centre Standards Framework can strengthen capability and create a high-performing contact centre.

Read more »
Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »