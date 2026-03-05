Our CEO Leigh Hopwood takes a peek behind the curtain, as she visits WTW in Redhill on National Contact Centre Day for a special episode of CareerTalk.

Leigh speaks with Head of Service Centre Stephanie McDowell and her team about the wide variety of roles and career pathways available in today’s modern contact centre – and even speaks to one of the UK’s first ‘Bot Whisperers’.

Thank you to the team at WTW for joining Leigh on camera today. A fantastic first National Contact Centre Day! 

Watch and listen to the episode in full:

