Our CEO Leigh Hopwood takes a peek behind the curtain, as she visits WTW in Redhill on National Contact Centre Day for a special episode of CareerTalk.

Leigh speaks with Head of Service Centre ⁠Stephanie McDowell⁠ and her team about the wide variety of roles and career pathways available in today’s modern contact centre – and even speaks to one of the UK’s first ‘Bot Whisperers’.

Thank you to the team at WTW for joining Leigh on camera today. A fantastic first National Contact Centre Day!

Watch and listen to the episode in full:

Listen to previous guests, including:

Don’t miss future episodes of season five!